Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Felchlin.

June R. Felchlin

EDWARDSVILLE — June R. Felchlin, 92, of Edwardsville passed April 7, 2019, at her home.

The Pueblo Colorado native was born Sept. 29, 1926, daughter of the late Paul Van Scoyk and Jennie Fournier Van Scoyk.

Married Charles L. Felchlin Sr. Jan. 16, 1942 in St. Charles, Missouri. He passed Sept. 11 1979.

Survived by daughter-in-laws Polly Felchlin, of Worden, and Janice Felchlin, of Edwardsville, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents, husband, sons Billy, David and Charles Jr. Sister Bernice Elias and brother Edward Van Scoyk.

She will be remembered as a clerk Balweg Drug Store for many years.

Visitation is Friday, April 12, 2019, 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville. Burial Sunset Hill Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Suggested Memorial .