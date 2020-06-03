COLLINSVILLE — Karen Sue Geary, age 71, departed this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. She was born July 4, 1948 in Highland, Illinois.



She was the daughter of Lee Etta Spiller and Lonnie White. Karen was employed with Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, as a communication Manager from 1968-1996, Adams Mark/Hyatt from 1996 -2008 retiring in 2014 as PBX manager. She will greatly missed by her family and all who loved and knew her.



She is survived by two sons, Terrance "Tank" (Nancy) Spiller of Edwardsville, and Todd (Carissa) Spiller of Denver Colorado; two brothers, Alan "Skip" Spiller of Godfrey, Illinois, and Gerald Spiller of Shiloh, Illinois; two sisters, Ruby Collins and Gwennie Clark both of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Claude, Todd II, Theodore (Kelly), Tyrelle, Dashawn, Isaiah, Jada, Silas, Tiffini, Jordan, Rae' Anna, Brittney (Sammi), Jamal, Jason, Justin, Jullian, and Ashlynn; great-grandchildren Roman, Lincoln and Wilder, Bennie, Khamori, Todd III, Elissa, Caroline, Charlotte, Zoey and Mia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a sister, Sallie Clark and a grandson, James Spiller



Cremation rites were accorded.



A memorial celebration at a later date.



Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.



