Karen Geary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLLINSVILLE — Karen Sue Geary, age 71, departed this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. She was born July 4, 1948 in Highland, Illinois.

She was the daughter of Lee Etta Spiller and Lonnie White. Karen was employed with Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, as a communication Manager from 1968-1996, Adams Mark/Hyatt from 1996 -2008 retiring in 2014 as PBX manager. She will greatly missed by her family and all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by two sons, Terrance "Tank" (Nancy) Spiller of Edwardsville, and Todd (Carissa) Spiller of Denver Colorado; two brothers, Alan "Skip" Spiller of Godfrey, Illinois, and Gerald Spiller of Shiloh, Illinois; two sisters, Ruby Collins and Gwennie Clark both of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Claude, Todd II, Theodore (Kelly), Tyrelle, Dashawn, Isaiah, Jada, Silas, Tiffini, Jordan, Rae' Anna, Brittney (Sammi), Jamal, Jason, Justin, Jullian, and Ashlynn; great-grandchildren Roman, Lincoln and Wilder, Bennie, Khamori, Todd III, Elissa, Caroline, Charlotte, Zoey and Mia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a sister, Sallie Clark and a grandson, James Spiller

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial celebration at a later date.

Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-9155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
My condolences go out to the family of the Karen. So sorry for your loss.
Taylor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved