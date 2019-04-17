Karin Gregory (1943 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karin Gregory.

Karin S. Gregory



Karin S. Gregory, 75, of Edwardsville, born Oct. 28, 1943, in Zweibruecken, Germany, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Glen Carbon.



Karin was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed gardening, farmer's markets, cooking and spending time with her family. She retired after many years of dedicated service to the Grants and Administration Department at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.



She was preceded in death by her dear husband Douglas Gregory; her parents Anton and Luise, nee Peter, Sefrin; her brother Werner Sefrin.



Karin is survived by her loving daughter Karla (Bruce) Biggs-Gregory of Centennial, Colorado and her sister Ursula Rohrer of San Diego, California.



In her honor, please consider a donation to the , Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) or the Missouri Botanical Garden, memorials can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Dr., Glen Carbon. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com



Cremation rites will be accorded with family services at a later date.
Funeral Home
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.