Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karin Gregory.

Karin S. Gregory

Karin S. Gregory, 75, of Edwardsville, born Oct. 28, 1943, in Zweibruecken, Germany, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Glen Carbon.

Karin was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed gardening, farmer's markets, cooking and spending time with her family. She retired after many years of dedicated service to the Grants and Administration Department at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

She was preceded in death by her dear husband Douglas Gregory; her parents Anton and Luise, nee Peter, Sefrin; her brother Werner Sefrin.

Karin is survived by her loving daughter Karla (Bruce) Biggs-Gregory of Centennial, Colorado and her sister Ursula Rohrer of San Diego, California.

In her honor, please consider a donation to the , Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) or the Missouri Botanical Garden, memorials can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Dr., Glen Carbon. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com

Cremation rites will be accorded with family services at a later date.