Katherine "Kat" Quinci

Katherine "Kat" Quinci, 91, of Wood River, IL passed away at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Eden Village Retirement Center of Glen Carbon, IL. She was born Oct. 10, 1927, the daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" and Lillian (Guarino) Quinci. In her later years, she moved to Glen Carbon, to be closer to her cousin Raymond Todd and his family.

Kat was a nursing instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College and was instrumental in starting the nursing program there.

She is survived by several nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother, Guy Quinci and two sisters, Pauline Winterbottom and Vera Quinci.

Katherine was cremated according to her wishes, and a private graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton, IL.

The family requests memorial contributions to Partners for Pets in care of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.

