EDWARDSVILLE — Kathleen (Kay) Schopp, 95, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was born Aug. 7, 1925 in Delafield, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Anita Ivens.

She was raised on the Ivens Dairy Farm in Delafield, where her dad also farmed the land.

She attended Delafield Presbyterian Sunday School and helped teach the pre-schoolers when she was older.

Her grade school days were spent at Cushing Grade School and she graduated from Oconomowoc H.S. in WI in 1943.

She attended LaCrosse Teacher's College and belonged to the Alpha Phi Pi Sorority.

In 1949, she worked as a camp counselor at Lannon Fields Farm, a children's summer camp. It was there that she met Robert Schopp, her future husband, who was also a counselor.

They were married on June 15, 1950 in Okauchee, Wisconsin. They were married for almost 68 years when he passed away in 2018.

She is survived by her four children, Susan (Bill) Wittenborn of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Dan Schopp of Maryville, Illinois, Jamie Lane of Macomb, Illinois, and Lori (George) Schopp of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; she is also survived by her sister, Joyce Macklin of Charlo, Montana.

Her grandchildren include, Tasha Valleroy, Kyla Dirnberger, Shawna Pilsner and John and Stephen Lane. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren and one on the way, Sawyer and Peyton Dirnberger, Hayden and Hollis Felter, and Juniper and Emrys Lane.

In grade school she enjoyed riding her bike, tap dancing and playing with the family dogs.

In college she was part of a synchronized swimming group.

The joy of her life was raising her children. Being a mom was all she ever wanted to be.

Although she was Presbyterian, she raised her kids Catholic, the faith of her husband.

Her husband, Bob, was a university professor and they lived in Wisconsin, Colorado, Missouri and Illinois before he retired.

Kay was a girl scout leader for 10 years, and worked with each of her daughter's troops.

The family enjoyed camping every summer out west and had many family sing-a-longs.

They lived in Edwardsville from 1969-1986, where her husband worked at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville.

Kay was a member of the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary before the hospital was even built. She liked making ornaments and crafts for the auxiliary bazaars.

She worked as a Pink Lady Volunteer at the hospital for 10 years and worked the very first week the hospital opened.

In 1986 they retired to Tucson, Arizona, where she enjoyed gardening, reading, attending plays and concerts and playing with her beloved dog, Bailey.

She and Bob joined the Marine Corps League in Tucson and had a very active social life.

She was also a long time member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church there.

In 2005, they moved to Maryville, Illinois, to be near their kids and grandkids. I

n 2018, Kay moved to Stillwater Senior Living where she met many friends and loved played trivia and other games.

Kay was a very generous person, always thinking of others before herself. Family gatherings meant the world to her and she will be missed more than words can say.

She will be cremated and burial will be in the family plot in Delafield, at a later date.