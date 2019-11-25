MARYVILLE — Kathleen Elizabeth Steward, 86, born June 28, 1933, in New Kirk, Oklahoma, to the late William and Florence (nee Biggerstaff) Voegele, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Maryville, Illinois.

Kathy worked outside the house for a few years, but felt the most at home when taking care of her family. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville, Illinois, as well as to her children and grandchildren. Kathy always looked forward to the holidays when everyone would come to her house for a great meal, play cards, and share fond memories. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Steward; son, Charles A. Steward; daughter, Linda Sue Combs; and great-grandson, Kristopher Wyvell.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, James L. (Kelli) Steward; Daniel E. (Paul R. Ellis) Vetter; daughter, Brenda K. (Ronald) Grigg; grandchildren, Charles A. (Vicki) Steward Jr, Joseph P. (Kelly) Steward, Kelly F. (Kevin) Wyvell, Kara E. (Chris) Johnson; Jamie N. (Brad) Hackethal, Tyler J. Steward; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Vera Daiber; Rozann Sebor; and brother, Robert Voegele.

For visitation friends may gather with the family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

The prayer service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Jallas officiating.

Kathleen will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be given to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St. Belleville.

