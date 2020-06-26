Kathy Edwards

EDWARDSVILLE — Kathy June Edwards, 65, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on June 17, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb 1, 1955 in Highland, Illinois, to Billy E. Hale and Yvonne Tipps Hale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James"Skeeter"Edwards; her mother, Yvonne Hale; and son, Jeffery Edwards.

Kathy is survived by her son, Michael (Dawna) Edwards of Glendale, Arizona; her father, Billy E. Hale of Edwardsville; sisters, Rhonda Garrison of Arizona, Brenda Hill of Maryville, Illinois, and Sherril Sanders of Edwardsville; her brothers, Billy (Chrystal) Hale, of Edwardsville, and Steven (Lisa) Hale of Edwardsville; and seven grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.herrfuneral.com.