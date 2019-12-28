GLEN CARBON — Kenneth P. Brodzinski, 78, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a 14 year battle with cancer.

Kenneth was born on Dec. 21, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri; the son of the late Alexander and Margaret (Lewis) Brodzinski.

After proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps,he received his Bachelor and Masters Degrees at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. He taught Driver's Education at Roxana High School for two years after graduation. He then taught Driver's Education at Hazelwood Central with 35 years of dedicated service. He was also an assistant football coach and Junior Varsity head coach. He attended scout meetings with both of his sons from Tiger Cubs to Boy Scouts, taking an active role in both Troops 31 and 71. He was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, Illinois, and a member of the American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, Illinois..

Kenneth was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He always put others before himself. He had a kind spirit and always made enough time, and enough room for everyone. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his cabin in Missouri which was very dear to his heart. He enjoyed attending quilt bingos with his wife, and even won a quilt on his first attempt. He loved going to summer church picnic's. He was a huge sports fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Missouri Tigers. He loved watching old movies and playing sequence. Most of all Kenneth loved to spend time with his family and will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.

Kenneth is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Andrea (Tharp) Brodzinski; whom he married on June 9, 1973 at Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, Illinois; sons, Jeffrey Brodzinski of Portland, Oregon, and Mark Brodzinski of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Margaret Zesch of Washington, Missouri; brother, Frank Brodzinski (Caryn) of Rossmoor, California; step-brother, John Howard of Defiance, Missouri; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Kay Tharp; brother-in-law, Ralph Tharp Jr.; sister-in-law, Rhonda Goldstein; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and other close family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Alexander and Margaret, Kenneth was preceded in death by his step-mother, Lorene Brodzinski; brother-in-law, Walter Zesch; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Pearl Tharp.

In celebration of Kenneth's life, visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, or Partners for Pets.