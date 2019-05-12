Kenneth E. 'Gene' Coppedge

Kenneth E. "Gene" Coppedge, 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Bethalto.

Gene was a retired pipefitter and welder at Granite City Steel. He was born Feb. 5, 1935, at Hartford, Illinois the son of the late Kenneth Tilden Coppedge and Florence Fern (Fox) Coppedge. He married Betty J. Trout on Jan. 25, 1957, in Greenville, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2004.

Gene is survived by one son Bradley E. Coppedge and wife Janice of Staunton; one daughter, Linda S. Etling and husband David of Belleville; five grandchildren; Kenneth and Kaleb Coppedge, Benjamin (wife Sarah) Etling and Daniel (wife Lara) Etling and Emily (husband Kenan) Lowry; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Saoirse, Hollis and Amari Etling and Noah Lowry; one brother, Donald Coppedge of Glen Carbon; and one sister, Lila Faye Hoxsey of Wood River.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Darlene Green; and one sister-in-law, Betty Lou Coppedge.

Gene served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church in Collinsville.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Friday, May 17, 2019, at the funeral home followed by services at 11 a.m. Friday with Rev. John Huffman officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be given to the Landmark Baptist Church or Carmi Baptist Children's home. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com