Kenneth Hopper

Kenneth Wilson Hopper, 83, of Glen Carbon passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. He was born July 4, 1937, in Austin, Indiana the son of the late Perry & Delma (Zollman) Hopper. Kenneth married Shirley Ann Rosenthal on Sept. 14, 1963, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, Illinois, they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2013. Shirley preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2013.

He is survived by his son Douglas Hopper (Renee) of Maryville; daughter Deanna Sapiro (David) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; son Daniel Hopper (Daniel) of Port Costa, California; & daughter Denise Frank (Chad) of Marine; grandchildren Jarod & Brenna Hopper; Allison & Emma Sapiro: & Katelyn, Brandon & Wyatt Frank; siblings, Robert (Judy) Hopper, Gordon (the late Barb) Hopper, Carolyn "Sue" (the late Reid) Bower all of Tiskilwa, Illinois; Roger Wayne Hopper of Hammond, Indiana; Eva (Larry) Lyman of Ashland, Oregon, & Agnes (Robert) Chasteen of Rock Falls, Illinois. Kenneth was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Sonny" Hopper & sister, Margaret L. Cass.

Kenneth attended High School in Crothersville, Indiana, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He was stationed at Scott AF Base in Belleville at the rank of ALC E-4, and was honorably discharged on May 22, 1964. He then attended and graduated from Bailey Technical School for Diesel & Automotive Service in January of 1964, and then went to work for and retired from Cassens and Sons in Glen Carbon after 37 years of service.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a late date. The family request memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.