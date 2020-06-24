Kenneth Scheibal
EDWARDSVILLE — Kenneth D. "Cy" Scheibal, age 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 20, 1940, in Glen Carbon, Illinois, the son of the late Joseph L. and Louise M. (Schmidt) Scheibal. Cy worked for Chemetco, Inc in Hartford, Illinois, as a furnace operator for many years.



He married his wife of 54 years, Nancy Lee Mueller on June 30, 1962, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Nancy preceded him in death on July 19, 2016.



Cy is survived by his son, Christopher A. Scheibal and wife Jennifer of Bentonville, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Ashley and Christopher Scheibal; two brothers, Charles A. Scheibal and wife Judy of Edwardsville, and Lonnie L. Scheibal of Valrico, Florida; and one sister, Beverly A. Jones of Collinsville, Illinois.



He served in the U. S. Marine Corp from Sept. 1958 to Oct. of 1960. Cy loved playing golf and was a long-time member of Oak Brook Golf Course and a past member of Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.



A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. He was cremated according to his wishes.



The family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
