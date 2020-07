EDWARDSVILLE — Kenneth D. "Cy" Scheibal age, 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. He was cremated according to his wishes.

The family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.