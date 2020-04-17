OHIO — Kenneth Smucker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was the beloved husband of Judy (Knelson) Smucker for 55 years; loving father of Samuel Smucker of Bloomington, Indiana, Andrew (Jill) Smucker, Troy, Illinois, and Thomas (Edna) Smucker of Athens, Ohio; and devoted grandfather of Emili Smucker and Chase Smucker, Claire Boehne and Alex Boehne, and Nadia Smucker and Theo Smucker.

Ken is survived by his sisters Barbara (John) Steiner and Jean Kimberland; and brothers Bruce (Linda) Smucker and Larry (Linda) Smucker.

He was preceded in death by his parents Levi J. Smucker and Dorothy Marsh Smucker; and siblings, Joe, Jim, and Nancy Smucker. Ken was a kind and loving family man endlessly supportive of his children.

Ken was born in Orrville, Ohio, on Sept. 11, 1942.

He graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Logipedics and from Indiana University with a Master's degree in Educational Administration.

The Ken Smucker family lived in Edwardsville, Illinois, between 1974 and 1989. He worked as an administrator in special education at the TENCO Regional Special Education Program in Edwardsville until the mid-1980s.

He earned his insurance license in 1985 and worked at Florist Mutual Insurance Co (now Hortica). He retired as the Eastern Regional Vice President based in Charlton, Massachusetts, in 2001. The Smucker family has many dear friends in the Edwardsville community.

With the birth of twin grandchildren in Athens, Ohio, in 2009, Ken and Judy knew it was time to move closer to family and begin another new adventure.

In his later years, Ken lived with Alzheimer's and was cared for by family and friends. During 2018-2019, Ken and Judy again lived in Edwardsville to spend more time with the family of their son Andy Smucker. They are thankful for the support and companionship of Barb and Chuck Edelblute and Pat and Anthony Traxler during this time. The family would also like to thank the staff at St. John's Community Care for the many happy hours Ken enjoyed with them.

Donations in Ken's honor may be sent to St. John's Community Care in Edwardsville at https://stjohnscc.org/.

Ken will be laid to rest at the Foxfield Preserve in Wilmont, OH, twenty miles from the family farm where Ken grew up.

Memorial may made to https://www.forevermissed.com/kenneth-smucker.