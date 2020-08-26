1/1
Kenneth Weber
EDWARDSVILLE — Kenneth "Kenny" Weber, age 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.



He was born April 22, 1936, in Granite City, Illinois, the son of the late Frederick "Pete" & Irene (Sliva) Weber. Kenny was self-employed farmer in Edwardsville for many years.



He married Loretta Vasiloff on Sept. 1, 1956, in Edwardsville; she preceded him in death on July 17, 2016.



He is survived by three sons, Patrick Weber of Edwardsville, Paul Weber & wife Lori of Lincoln, Illinois, and Timothy Weber & wife Kathy of Bethalto, Illinois; four daughters, Jan Starrett & husband Ed of Edwardsville, Cathy Wieseman of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joyce Noonan & husband Thomas of Edwardsville, and June Houston & husband Robert of Edwardsville; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Alan Weber of Garland, Texas; three sisters, Joan Hayes of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Elizabeth McGee & husband Kem of Belleview, Washington, and Elaine Heras & husband Miguel of Tigard, Oregon.



He was a long-time member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Kenny and his wife Loretta were involved with T.E.C. and did marriage & engagement encounters for many years.



There will be no visitation and a private family funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, at St. Boniface with the Very Reverend Jeffery Goeckner & Deacon Dan Corbett officiating.



He will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Friday, Aug. 28. The family request memorials to St. Boniface or Masses.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
