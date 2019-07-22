Kent Douglas McGinnis

Kent Douglas McGinnis, 57 of Lenexa, KS passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, after almost a three-year-long battle with brain cancer.

Kent was born on Oct. 3, 1961, son of the late Lynell (Meece) McGinnis and Donald G. McGinnis in Kankakee, IL. He graduated from Edwardsville High in 1979 and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, receiving a bachelor's degree. Kent then went on to work for Country Companies (now Country Financial) in May 1987 and continued there as financial rep until his death, over 32 years with the company, and very proud of that.

Kent married Margo McCoole on Dec. 9, 1995. Mrs. McGinnis survives of the home. Additional survivors include one daughter, Fallon McGinnis and three sons, Mason, Brady and Blaine McGinnis, all of the home, two sisters, Karla (Brett) Flaugher, Edwardsville, IL and Kelly (Kevin) Hattendorf, Chandler, AZ and one brother, Kevin (Daniela) McGinnis, Glen Carbon, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Kent was preceded in death by his father, Donald McGinnis (1993), mother, Lynell McGinnis (2014) and sister, Kim McGinnis (2010).

Kent was very active his whole life. He loved running, golfing and enjoyed all sports and coaching his kids. Nothing made him prouder than watching and supporting his kids in all sports. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd, St. Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities.

Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com and arrangements can be sent to Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)