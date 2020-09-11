1/
Kevin Martin
EDWARDSVILLE — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kevin W. Martin, on Sunday, Aug. 30 2020. Kevin passed peacefully in his home in Edwardsville, Illinois.



Kevin was born on 25 April,1959 to the union of Walter and Cordelia Martin, where he was the youngest of 12 children.



He was educated in the Toledo Public School system where he graduated from J.W. Scott High school where he was proud member of the marching band.



Kevin had a wide range of careers while still in Ohio, working for GMAC to various organizations; and then moving to his beloved California where he worked for several different companies.



Family would return him to Toledo in 1996, and it was during this period of life that he would begin a successful 24-year career in University Advancement, first at Lourdes College in Sylvania, Ohio; then for 20 years at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois. While at SIUE, Kevin worked in the University Advancement & Foundation Department until 2019, then moved to the Athletic Department.



During his time at SIUE, Kevin not only enjoyed his task with each department, but relished and loved the Student Workers that he manages.



Our family would like to express our heartfelt affection and thanks to Pat Williams and his children, Rudy,Ryan,Jonathan and Hannah for their support and friendship to Kevin over his lifetime.



Kevin was and will always be the heart of not only our family, but for all those that he came in touch with; we are all humbled by the each and every one who has shared memories and stories on the impact that he had on each of you.



Kevin leaves to treasure his memory his brothers, Lawrence, Donald, and Herbert; and sisters, Jacqueline Hicks, Patricia Ross and Nancy Martin; along with host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



Please follow the provided link to view services tomorrow starting at 1 p.m.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoPImmsFqG8.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
