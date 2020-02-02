Kim Kerry Ketcham, 66, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Colorado. He was born on March 2, 1953 in Highland, Illinois, the son of the late Theodore and Delores (Schoenleber) Ketcham.

Kim is survived by his wife, Joan Marie (Schwalb) Ketcham, whom he married April 26, 1975 in Edwardsville.

Also surviving is his son, Kerry Kendall and wife, Jessie (Henkhaus) Ketcham; and their children, Kylie Kendyl and Koy Kerry Ketcham; one daughter, Katie Kay (Ketcham) and husband, Justin Chambers; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Kim was actively involved in 4-H and FFA throughout school. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1971 and then attended trade school. He has been a member of the Operating Engineers Local 520 for 49 years.

At age 10, Kim started showing Suffolk sheep. He began traveling the country showing and fitting sheep for Bill Heggemeier. While traveling the country he saw a need for equipment to be used specifically for sheep, and this is how Ketcham's Sheep Equipment began in 1977. Showing sheep became a family tradition with his children and grandchildren. Kim was the foundation of the Ketcham family legacy. After 43 years in business, people that started out as customers became lifelong friends. Serving the sheep industry gave him great joy.

He was a member of the Suffolk Sheep Association and a board member for several years. Kim was a big supporter of the numerous sheep organizations. He enjoyed hunting, especially with his son, Kerry and grandson, Koy.

Kim was a wonderful husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a dear friend to so many. He will be missed by all.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Eden Church, 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville.

Visitation will resume at Eden Church on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Militzer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Fair Foundation for use by the Sheep Department.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.