PLYMOUTH — Kimberly Ann Little, age 48, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, lost her battle with cancer on March 14, 2020. Kimberly was born on Feb. 11, 1972 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

She is the beloved and devoted wife of Jason Little; loving mother of her two sons, Jacob James Little and Christopher Michael Little; She is also the precious daughter of Sharon Demand of Clinton Township, Michigan, and the late James Demand. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her siblings, James (Julie) Demand II, of Columbus Township, Michigan, Jennie (David) Elwarner of Roseville, Michigan; her twin sister, Michele (Paul) Dugas of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; brother-in-law, Chad Little and sister-in-law, Jessica and Adam Koester.

Kimberly is the daughter-in-law of Ginger Little and the late Jim Little. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and loving friends.

A Memorial Service is being planned to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kimberly Ann Little to Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University, 4100 John R, Detroit, Michigan 48201 or online at http://www.karmanos.org.