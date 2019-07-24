Kirby Harris

Kirby Lee Harris, 73, of Taylorville died unexpectantly on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on Jan. 10, 1946, in Stanford, KY, the son of Lloyd and Ella Mae (Simpson) Harris. He married Mary Lou Shanks on June 16, 2001, at their home in rural Taylorville.

Kirby was owner and operator of H & H Services and Hamel Crane Service. Kirby had a passion for cars, especially the Mustangs that he collected and restored. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or caring for his horses, Kirby loved the outdoors. He loved being at home, a retreat that he personally built from the ground up. Kirby was known as a problem solver, no matter what needed to be done, he could find a solution. He loved his daily visits at the coffee shop and never knew a stranger. He loved music, especially country, as well as watching westerns and was a fan of NASCAR racing. Kirby had a love for animals, not only his horses but many dogs throughout the years. Above all, he loved his family and spending time with them. He was looking forward to being baptized in the pond at his home, that he constructed, surrounded by his family and the Old Stonington Baptist Church family.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Lou Harris of Taylorville; children: Robin Manuel of Raymond, Rodney Harris (Lori Owens) of Raymond, Leonard Harris (Monica) of Jacksonville, FL, Kathryn Harris-Reif (Thomas) of Raymond, and Kurt Harris (Brooke) of St. Louis; step-children: Tammy Wagahoff (Randy) and Angela Dees (Tom) both of Taylorville; grandchildren: Brooke Martin (Austin), Kasandra Reif, Ava Reif, Jason Moreland, Jesse Morland, Rachel Moreland, Karsen Wagahoff, Bradley Wagahoff(Autumn), Kody Rohan (Charlie), Thomas Zucco, Alex Dees (Hannah) and Chaz Dees; great-grandchildren: Taylynn Martin, Kaden Martin, Qwyn Wagahoff, Charlotte Rohan, and Thomas Dees; siblings: Eva Martin and Rosetta Cochran (Paul) both of Stanford, John Harris, Eddie Harris (Brenda), Cecil Harris, and Julie Lowis all of Taylorville and Jimmy Harris (Chris) of Assumption; close family friend and business partner: Joe Sardigal; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Bessie Harris, Dewey Harris, Jane Pankey, Debbie Myers and Ralph Harris.

The funeral service for Kirby will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville with Pastor Scott Parks officiating. Burial will take place in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at McClure Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the or . McClure Funeral Home and cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Kirby, or condolences to his family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.