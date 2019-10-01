Kristopher Fore

Kristopher L. Fore, 30, of Greenville, IL, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, in Wood River. He was born on Aug. 21, 1989, in Granite City.

Kristopher is survived by his father Keith Fore & wife Patricia and his mother Kathryn (McDonald) Cook. Kristopher is also survived by his wife Melinda (Patterson) Fore, of Greenville; 2 step-children; Chloe Meyer & Grace Hampton, of Greenville; 2 sisters; Amanda Fore & fiancé Zach Galbierz, of Collinsville, and Kirstie Fore & fiancé Brent Maher of Worden, IL; 2 brothers; Joshua Cook, of Parker, CO, and Mathew Kerner & wife Jenny of Navarre, FL; a maternal grandmother Janice McDonald of Edwardsville; 3 nephews; Jeffery, Jake, and Miles Kerner of Navarre, FL; uncle Sean & aunt Wendy McDonald of Edwardsville, uncle Jason McDonald of Carbondale; 2 cousins; Nicholas (Mia & Aliza Mattox) & Sophie McDonald of Edwardsville; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law Jim & Janet Goodall of Greenville. Kristopher was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Wilbur "Webb" & Elizabeth Fore; maternal grandfather Gary McDonald; a brother Jeremy Cook; step-father Terry Cook; and an uncle Christopher McDonald. Kristopher loved John Deere, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.

A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made out to Manifested Mercy. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.