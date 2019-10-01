Kristopher Fore

Kristopher L. Fore, 30, of Greenville, IL, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, in Wood River. He was born on Aug. 21, 1989, in Granite City.



Kristopher is survived by his father Keith Fore & wife Patricia and his mother Kathryn (McDonald) Cook. Kristopher is also survived by his wife Melinda (Patterson) Fore, of Greenville; 2 step-children; Chloe Meyer & Grace Hampton, of Greenville; 2 sisters; Amanda Fore & fiancé Zach Galbierz, of Collinsville, and Kirstie Fore & fiancé Brent Maher of Worden, IL; 2 brothers; Joshua Cook, of Parker, CO, and Mathew Kerner & wife Jenny of Navarre, FL; a maternal grandmother Janice McDonald of Edwardsville; 3 nephews; Jeffery, Jake, and Miles Kerner of Navarre, FL; uncle Sean & aunt Wendy McDonald of Edwardsville, uncle Jason McDonald of Carbondale; 2 cousins; Nicholas (Mia & Aliza Mattox) & Sophie McDonald of Edwardsville; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law Jim & Janet Goodall of Greenville. Kristopher was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Wilbur "Webb" & Elizabeth Fore; maternal grandfather Gary McDonald; a brother Jeremy Cook; step-father Terry Cook; and an uncle Christopher McDonald. Kristopher loved John Deere, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.



A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made out to Manifested Mercy. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 1, 2019
