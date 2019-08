Kyle R. Dickerson

EDWARDSVILLE — Kyle R. Dickerson, 43, departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Visitation Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Fellowship Church of God in Christ Congregational.

Eulogist is Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Burial is at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, or the family.