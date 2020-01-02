HAMEL — La Verne E. Griffin, 88, of Hamel Illinois died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home in Hamel, Illinois. She was born on Oct. 4, 1931 the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha nee Stille Ziegler. She was a member of Eden Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.

She previously taught Sunday school there for many years.

She married Jesse Griffin, on Feb. 16, 1958 in Alcorn County, Mississippi. He preceded her on Feb. 1, 2016.

She worked as a cook for many years at the Troy Professional Care Home and the Edwardsville School District. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and bird watching.

Survivors include daughters, Marsha (David) Reiff of Belleville, Illinois, Tina (Rick) Ficker of Edwardsville, and Rae Lee Griffin of Hamel; Granddaughter, Amy Elson; two step-granddaughters, Brooke(Aaron) Vaughn and Blakeley Reiff; two step great-grandchildren Dawson and Trinidy Vaughn; sister, Florence Sardigal; brother, Marvin (Lela) Ziegler; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy and Gerald Ziegler.

Visitation Sunday, Jan. 5, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville, Illinois 2 p.m. to 6 p.m; and Monday one hour prior to service.

Funeral service will be Monday, Jan. 6, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville at 11 a.m. Pastor John Roberts officiating.

Interment Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Suggested memorial Eden UCC Church.