EDWARDSVILLE — Lance G. Jakich, age 50, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born Aug. 24, 1969, in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Nicholas Jakich of Collinsville, and Brenda (Kalerc) Jakich of Edwardsville. Lance was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamster's Local 50 in Belleville, Illinois.

Beside his parents Lance is survived by his son, Dominic Michael Jakich USMC, of Collinsville; daughter, Allix Kathleen Jakich of Collinsville; brother, Nicholas Jakich, Jr. of Edwardsville; two sisters, Ann Jakich and husband Jeremy Coppotelli of Maryville, Illinois, Beth Jakich of Collinsville; three nieces, Breann and Ella Jakich, Gianna Coppotelli; and two nephews, Anthony and Luca Coppotelli. Lance grew up attending St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Darius Magunda officiating.

Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. Donations may be made at www.gofundme.com Lance Jakich funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.