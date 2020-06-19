GLEN CARBON — Lanore Elva Lane, 100, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Springfield and Benton, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.

Lanore was born March 4, 1920 at home in Granada, Minnesota, the daughter of Guy Allen McGilvra and Hazel Idell (Davison) McGilvra. She graduated from Granada High School in 1937 and enrolled at Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa and graduated from Ames with a degree in Home Economics in 1941. Lanore married Max H. Lane (Formerly of Hamilton, Illinois) on July 25, 1942 in Petersburg, Virginia. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1992.

Lanore started a second career teaching music to children in southern Illinois and will be remembered as a wonderful music instructor and brilliant baritone player. She played her baritone horn in community bands almost into her nineties.

Lanore was a faithful member of the Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville, Illinois, and dearly loved her Sunday school class.

Lanore is survived by a son, David (Kathy) Lane of Albion, Illinois; daughter, Maribeth (Nolan) Payton of Alamo, Texas; five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max; her brother, Loren and infant sister (1921).

Lanore's life will be celebrated with a private viewing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at Printy Funeral home in Hamilton, with burial immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Illinois.

Memorials may be directed to Benton Christian Church, Benton Illinois or Homebuilders Class of Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.