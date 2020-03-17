TROY — Larry J. Bonacorsi, age 72, of Troy, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born Feb. 10, 1948, in Christopher, Illinois, the son of the late Alfred and Anna (Guidazzio) Bonacorsi. Larry married Karen M. Donini in West Frankfort, Illinois, in 1972, and she survives.

He is also survived by his daughter, Gina Vickrey and husband Eric of Seattle, Washington; one brother, Jerry Bonacorsi and wife Kim of Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Bonacorsi Bussiere in 2012.

He taught math at Henry-Senachwine Consolidated School District for 38 years. Larry was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, Knights of Columbus in Henry, Illinois, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, past Henry City Council Member, and Henry Library Board Treasurer. He was a board member of the MARY B Foundation, an organization that provides nursing scholarships in memory of his daughter, Mary. He was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and was also a devoted follower of Bradley Braves basketball. Larry enjoyed traveling after retirement including annual trips to Jupiter, Florida, for spring training, fishing trips to St. Germain, Wisconsin, and many other places with friends and family.

There will be a private burial at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Lemont, Illinois. There will be a memorial mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and a celebration of life at a later date.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Mary T. Bonacorsi Bussiere Memorial Nursing Scholarship Endowment at Bradley University.

Donations may be made online at www.bradley.edu/giving or by mail to Bradley University Donor Relations, 1501 West Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61625.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.