Lawrence (Larry) Howard Reising

Lawrence (Larry) Howard Reising, 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died on May 6, 2019. Larry passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

Larry was born in Richmond Heights, Missouri, on Feb. 19, 1929. He was the only child of Henry and Minnie (Behrhorst) Reising and was raised on the family farm in Hamel, Illinois.

Larry was an Army veteran of the Korean War, having served honorably from Feb. 9, 1951, to Nov. 8, 1952, in Korea. He attained the rank of Corporal.

As a young man, Larry worked with his dad on the farm before becoming a truck driver with M.C. Slater company for 24 years.

He married Geneva Jett of Fayette County, Illinois, on April 12, 1953, who, along with his parents, preceded him in death. Their marriage of 62 years was a testament to Christian love and devotion.

Larry was the loving father of four children, Steven, who preceded him in death as an infant, Pamela (Craig) Rechner of Cantrall, Illinois, Debra (Mick) Fravell of Worden, Illinois, and Terry (Julie) Reising of Edwardsville. He had eight grandchildren, Jaime (Brian) Stipcak of New Douglas, Illinois, Jeremy (Patty) Fravell, of Staunton, Illinois, Jared (Emily) Fravell of Edwardsville, Heath (Emily) Reising of Cleveland, Ohio, Abby Reising of Edwardsville, Nick Rechner of Springfield, Illinois, Chris Rechner of Portland Oregon, and Sarah (Scott) Strutner of Salem, Illinois. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Turner Fravell, Riley and Raven Stipcak, and Hadley and Blakely Fravell.

Larry was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, serving in the Men's Club, on the school board, and on the property board. He was also a member of the Farm Bureau and the American Legion, Post 199. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved to bowl, travel and play cards.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water St., Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating. Interment will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.