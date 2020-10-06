1/1
Larry Trucano
MARYVILLE — Larry Trucano, born Sept. 15, 1939 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, age the age of 81.



He is preceded in death by his father, Harry V. Trucano; and his mother, Wilma (nee Richardson) Trucano Giovando.



Surviving are his wife, Ginger M. (nee Bickel) Trucano of Collinsville, Illinois; one son, Jim (Shelly) Trucano of Collinsville; three daughters, Kathy (Steve) Hoelscher, Chris Trucano both of Collinsville, and Leslee Gibson of Glen Carbon, Illinois, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Larry retired in 1989 after 23 ½ years with the City of Collinsville as a Police Officer. He has been Collinsville Township Highway Commissioner for 35 years.



He is a charter member of Our Lord's Lutheran Church in Maryville, a current member of the Madison County Board, the Southwest Illinois Law Enforcement Board and a past member of the YMCA Board. Larry was also known as the non-Kiwanian selling the most bags of oranges, at 1,400 bags.



There will be a drive by Visitation from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Our Lord's Lutheran Church, 150 Wilma Drive, Maryville, and from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.



Due to COVID, funeral services will be private. For those wishing to view the service you may go to YouTube.com Our Lord's Lutheran Church Live Feed at noon on Friday, Oct. 9, Pastor Darla Ann Kratzer will officiate.



Entombment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers the family strongly encourages memorials to Our Lord's Lutheran Church, Anderson Hospital or Illinois Center for Autism. Memorials may be mailed to Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, 314 W. Main St., Collinsville, IL 62234.



On line condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com.



Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2020.
