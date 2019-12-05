Laura Baldwin

Laura Marie Baldwin (Capon), a resident of Kalkaska, MI, was born Nov. 17, 1943, and passed away Nov. 19, 2019.

Laura was one of three children born to the late Royal and Theresa Capon and was the beloved wife (widow) of Robert Glenn Baldwin for 31 years.

Laura will forever be remembered by her partner, Lee Pietraallo; devoted sisters, June Merideth and Adeline Cousino; beloved six children, Robert (Vicki) Scott, Tisch Scott, Dawn Genereaux, Kenneth (Melinda) Scott, "Late" Robert C. (Christy) Baldwin and Thomas (Michelle) Baldwin; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Laura leaves behind countless family members and friends who were blessed to know her. Laura touched the lives of many people with her smile and loving care.

Laura was a member of the St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and loved spending her retirement with her children and grandchildren in Michigan while traveling to Arizona to spend winters with her partner and friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial Mass service and luncheon on Dec. 21, with a family gathering at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 438 County Rd. 612, Kalkaska, MI 49646.

The family requests that any donations be sent to St. Mary of the Woods Church.