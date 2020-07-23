1/1
Laura Garner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — On Friday, July 17, 2020, Laura "Belle" (Weber) Garner of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at the age of 58 following a year and a half battle with ovarian cancer.



Laura was born on Sept., 1961 in Fairfield, Illinois.



She worked as a bookkeeper for Birenbaum and Associates for 29 years. She loved her family, friends, and co-workers and will always be remembered for all the special times they shared together.



Laura's contagious smile and courageous spirit will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her two daughters, Erin Garner of Round Rock, Texas, and Mary Garner of Baltimore, Maryland; mother, Dorothy (Martin) Weber of Wayne City, Illinois; four brothers, David (Liz) Weber of Wayne City, Illinois, Dale (Dyni) Weber of El Paso, Illinois, Allen (Sue) Patterson of Beaufort, South Carolina, and Steven (Diana) Weber of Wayne City, Illinois; sister, Christine (Ed) Winland of Bluford, Illinois; sister-in-law, Glenda (Mark) Stevens of San Antonio, Texas; along with nieces and nephews.



Laura was preceded in death by her father, Lester Weber; husband, Thomas Brent Garner; father-in-law, Raymond Garner; and mother-in law, Cordelia Garner.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made in Laura's name to Mercy Health Foundation, St. Louis at 615 S New Ballas Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved