Laura Garner

GLEN CARBON — On Friday, July 17, 2020, Laura "Belle" (Weber) Garner of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at the age of 58 following a year and a half battle with ovarian cancer.

Laura was born on Sept., 1961 in Fairfield, Illinois.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Birenbaum and Associates for 29 years. She loved her family, friends, and co-workers and will always be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Laura's contagious smile and courageous spirit will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Erin Garner of Round Rock, Texas, and Mary Garner of Baltimore, Maryland; mother, Dorothy (Martin) Weber of Wayne City, Illinois; four brothers, David (Liz) Weber of Wayne City, Illinois, Dale (Dyni) Weber of El Paso, Illinois, Allen (Sue) Patterson of Beaufort, South Carolina, and Steven (Diana) Weber of Wayne City, Illinois; sister, Christine (Ed) Winland of Bluford, Illinois; sister-in-law, Glenda (Mark) Stevens of San Antonio, Texas; along with nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Lester Weber; husband, Thomas Brent Garner; father-in-law, Raymond Garner; and mother-in law, Cordelia Garner.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Laura's name to Mercy Health Foundation, St. Louis at 615 S New Ballas Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141.