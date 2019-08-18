Laura Lee McIlvoy

Laura Lee McIlvoy, 77, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Laura was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late James William McPhail Sr. and Florence Ethel (Hall) McPhail.

On Sept. 21, 1963, Laura McPhail married Charles William McIlvoy, the love of her life, in St. Louis, MO. Laura was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Granite City, IL. She retired as a registered nurse from Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL, after many years of dedicated service. Laura loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a grandson, Luke Blackford; son-in-law, Michael Mathews; and by her brothers, James William McPhail Jr., and Charles Ray McPhail.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles McIlvoy; loving daughters, Mary Ellen Mathews and Melissa (Bryan) Blackford; proud grandmother to Kimberlee Mathews and John Smallwood; extended family and many dear friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, IL.

In celebration of her life, memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the church with Rev. Jennifer Hauser officiating. Private family interment will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

Memorial donations may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Granite City, IL. Donations will be accepted at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.