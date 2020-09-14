Laverne Holshouser

GLEN CARBON — Laverne M. Holshouser, 91, of Glen Carbon, IL born Sunday, Nov. 18, 1928, in Pin Oak Township and passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL.

Laverne was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband John F. "Jack" Holshouser whom she married Sept. 25, 1948, at St. Jerome Catholic Church and he passed away on Feb. 9, 2009; her son Larry Holsnouser; parents, William and Mae (nee Davis) Howerton; brother, Marvin Howerton and her sister, Dorothy Taake.

Surviving are her children, Richard J. "Rick" (Brenda) Holshouser of Edwardsville, IL, Diane (Michael) Grisham of Raleigh, IL and Chris (Keith) Underwood of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Paul (Lori) Holshouser, Andrew (Jennifer) Holshouser, Nicholas (Christina Denmark) Holshouser, Amanda (Rachel) Oberneuffermann, Jennifer (Matthew) Clark, Daniel (Jodi Simmons) Grisham, Timothy (Shana) Grisham, Maggie (Zach) Hewitt, Zac Underwood, Robyn (Chris) Proctor, Larry (Brittany) Holshouser, Sarah (Brandon) Manuel; great-grandchildren, Kayla Holshouser, Bella Summers, Carson Robert Hewitt, Jared Holshouser, Martin Simmons, LiLu Mae Simmons-Grisham, Michael Grisham, Bennett Figas, Emma Yancey, Josie, Emily, Daniel Manar and Owen Manuel, Hayden Oberneuffermann, Oakleigh Furlong, Holden Clark and Lucas Holshouser; great-great-grandchild, Aden Holshouser.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.

Friends may call 9 to 10:30 am Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass 10:30 am Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery officiating. Interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL

RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL