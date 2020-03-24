COLLINSVILLE — Laverne "Vern" George Weinacht, age 93 of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by family.

He was born Sept. 23, 1926 to the late Henry and Bertha nee Lemke Weinacht. He learned at an early age how to be a hard worker as he grew up on the family farm in Lebanon, Illinois, helping the family.

He was one of 10 children, the second to the youngest, and the last surviving member. He met his wife, Shirley, at a dance and it was love at first sight. A match made in heaven. They married on Nov. 1, 1954 and had two sons, Kevin and Bryan.

Laverne retired from Granite City Steel after 35 years of service. He loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed landscaping his yard and landscaping for other people. He was soft spoken, genuine, and honest. He loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed his time spent with his grandson, Connor, who he said, "always made his day." Vern lead by example, loved unconditionally, had a can-do attitude, was motivated, disciplined, and treated everyone with respect. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nine siblings: Lorene Kirsch, Edna Kirsch, Ervin Weinacht, Elmer Weinacht, Phillip Weinacht, Kathryn Blake, Lucille Siegel, Leroy Weinacht, and Henry Weinacht.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley nee Sipole Weinacht; two sons, Kevin (Debbie) Weinacht of Glen Carbon, Illinois and Bryan Weinacht of Collinsville; one grandson, Connor Weinacht; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Vern's honor to St. John United Church of Christ or the , and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at

https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.barrywilsonfuneralhome.com__;!!Ivohdkk!084wjZ0eAlA9m7G3laepzhjWDDM9Io1_Gv-5E66DnWNw36AhCnuoWZJTdBfXJu2D-iH1y_bkU3o$