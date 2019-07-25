Lawrence Daine

Lawrence Ronald "Ron" Daine, 81, of Edwardsville, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

He was born May 8, 1938, in Peru, IN., the son of the late Voyd and Thelma (Norris) Daine. He married Marilyn McMinn on August 26, 1956. She survives.

Besides his wife, Ron is survived by two sons: Derick (Paula) Daine of Bunker Hill, IL. and Kurt (Lori) Daine of Simpson, IL.; five grandchildren: Frank Lenihan, Josh Lenihan, Daniel Daine, Hannah Tipsword and Ben Daine; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jill Crusan of Lafayette, IN.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings: Voyd Daine and Darlene Mann.

Ron graduated in 1964 with a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University. He worked for Illinois Power Company for 30 years and was Division Vice President. At 68-years-old he attended horseshoeing school in Oklahoma, which led to the design, patent and trademark Shur clips, a tool to assist farriers. He then became president of the Lee Emery Corp., a company he started and named after his grandfather.

Ron was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and was a member of Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville with the Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner, Pastor, officiating, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial contributions may be given to .

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.