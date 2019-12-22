BETHALTO — Lawrence "Larry" Erik Eastman, 77, passed away peacefully at 5:55 pm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1942, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of Stanley Carl & Grace Elizabeth (Yost) Eastman. He grew up in Northern New Jersey and moved to Alton shortly after college graduation.

He graduated in 1960 from Pascack Valley High School, New Jersey and West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1964. He also took Post Graduate Classes at West Virginia University.

Lawrence married Diane Marie Bertels on Oct. 12, 1990, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey. She survives.

Lawrence began working at Laclede Gas in 1966 and worked there for 44 years until he retired in 2010. He worked in their Accounting and Human Resource Departments as a "Certified Professional Paper Shuffler" (CPPS) as he would call it.

He was a past member of the Alton-Godfrey Jaycees and the Solo's social club.

In addition to his wife, Diane; he is also survived by a daughter, Elizabeth May Eastman and a son, Lawrence Carl Eastman; one brother, Phillip Carl Eastman of Gainsville, Virginia and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth Johanna (Diederichs) Eastman.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey with Pastor David Kern and Pastor George Gude officiating.

Inurnment will be private.

Memorials may be made to the or Emmaus Lutheran Church.

