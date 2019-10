MARYLAND — Lawrence "Larry" Charles Schlueter, 89, of Ellicott City, Maryland, died on Oct. 15, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Schlueter was the son of Aloysius and Anna (nee Kovarik) Schlueter, and was born in Granite City, Illinois on Dec. 10, 1929. He married Nancy Louise Schwager in 1952.

Mr. Schlueter grew up and graduated from high school in Edwardsville, Illinois, then served as a submarine electrician in the US Navy. After four years of service, he worked as an electrician for Shell Oil Co. in Roxanna, Illinois. He moved to Clinton, Maryland in 1962 to work as a home construction superintendent. He acquired and ran the Branchwood Liquor store in Clinton from 1966 to 1981. Larry and Nancy moved to Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, where he retired and pursued his golf and stained glass art hobbies. He moved to Fulton, Maryland in 2008 and later was a popular resident at Lighthouse Senior Living in Ellicott City, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, and his brothers Aloysius and Glennon, and grandson Max Charles. Surviving are his three sons; Jeffrey D. Schlueter (Linda) of Paw Paw, West Virginia, Joseph J. Schlueter (Wendy) of Noblesville, Indiana, Jay L. Schlueter (Janet) of Fulton, Maryland, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services for Mr. Schlueter will be private.