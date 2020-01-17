EDWARDSVILLE — Lee Picklesimer, 72, of Edwardsville, passed Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Anderson Hospital.

The Chicago native born Oct. 9, 1947, was the son of the late Earl and Anna Marie nee Burke Picklesimer.

Survived by his wife Sandy (Phillips) Picklesimer married April 1, 1995, in St. Louis.

Also surviving are children Tony (Amy) Picklesimer of Worden, Illinois, Todd (Joni) Picklesimer of Wilsonville, Illinois, Leslie Phillips of Edwardsville, and Sarah Groneck of Collinsville; 10 grandchildren; and a sister Patricia Gilbert of Salem, Illinois.

Proceeded by parents; and sister Pamela Manley.

Army Vietnam era veteran served as a printer, aviation mechanic and door gunner served 1969-1970 AmerCal Division in Chulai, Member American Legion.

Worked, owned and operated the family business LeClaire Graphics in Edwardsville for many years.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 9:30 a.m. till service time, 11:45 a.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home 210 N. Kansas St. Edwardsville, Il, 62025

Rev. Doug Job officiating. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.

Suggested memorial DAVE.