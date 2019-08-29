Lee M. Sedlacek

Lee M. Sedlacek, 75, of St. Jacob, IL, born Dec. 7, 1943, in Highland, IL passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Faith Countryside, Highland, IL.

Lee was a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau and the Highland Diner Club. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo F. and Corinne (Riebold) Sedlacek.

Surviving are his children, John Sedlacek of St. Jacob, IL, Angela (Rick) Oleson of Geneva, IL and Teresa Sedlacek of Santa Fe, NM; grandchildren, Jacob Sedlacek, Ian Oleson, Lane Sedlacek and Brody Oleson; sister, Ruth (William) Morris of Glen Carbon, IL; Niece, Natalie (Mackenzie Broquet) Morris, Matthew (Emily Miller) and Spencer (Aubrey) Morris.

Memorials may be made to Keystone Cemetery, PO Box 275, St. Jacob, IL 62281. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com

Private graveside services were held at Keystone Cemetery with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating.