Levis Coultas

Levis B. Coultas, 80, of Edwardsville, born June 25, 1939, in Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence.

Levis was an Army veteran. He then worked as a diesel mechanic for F. S. Growmark for 32 years before retiring. His passion for many years was radio-controlled car racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Doreen (nee Hippy) Coultas, and a brother, Bill Coultas.

He is survived by his wife, Linda nee Patterson Coultas, whom he married Sep. 2, 1982; two daughters: Jessica Lee Coultas and Rosa Lee Coultas; two sons: Brian K. Hamby and Kenneth W. Hamby; and a grandson, Jack Lee Hayes.

Levis' wishes were to be cremated, and burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the located at 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville.