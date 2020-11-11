EDWARDSVILLE — Linda Ann Boehm, age 72, of Edwardsville, Illinois, born Sept. 25, 1948 in Alton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at University Care Center in Edwardsville.

Linda was a homemaker. She loved shoes and purses but most of all loved spending time with her family and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Boehm; a daughter, Suzanne Wilkinson; father, Allen Leonard Leopold; and a brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Terry Leopold.

She is survived by her mother, Rena Ann (nee Perry) Leopold; three children, Scott (Chris) Boehm, Ryan (Susanne) Boehm and Jennifer (Ryan) Grotefendt; 12 grandchildren, Jordan, Jonathan and Jacob Wilkinson, Adam, Alex, Aaron and Abby Grotefendt, Alexis Wright, Audrey Boehm, Nathan Boehm, Anne Smith, and Drew Smith; a son-in-law, Jody Wilkinson; two brothers, Perry (Sue) Leopold and Mike (Julie) Leopold; a sister, Ann (Ray) Schmidt; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Ave, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.

Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. following the visitation with Father Robert Jallas celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made in Linda's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Susan G. Komen and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.