Linda Jean Fiore

Linda Jean Fiore died peacefully March 21, 2019, with her friends and family by her side after a courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia.

She was born in Belleville, Illinois on Oct. 2, 1961. She is survived by her beloved wife of 32 years, Cynthia; her parents Salvatore and Joann (Bieser) Fiore, Belleville, Illinois; brother Mark Fiore (Barb) Columbia, Illinois; sister, Diann Taylor (Michael), Chanhassen, Minnesota, sister Karen Hollansworth, Belleville; and 10 nieces and nephews, Anna Fiore, Nicholas Fiore, Christopher Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Nathan Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Claire Hollansworth, Michael Hickman and Jessica Hickman.

Linda was an administrative assistant working many years at Mercantile Bank, St. Louis, Missouri and Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, St. Louis, before retiring from Edwardsville Sr. High School, Edwardsville, Illinois in 2015. She was a member of the Edwardsville Federation of Secretarial Employees Local 4855 and a volunteer at Anna Henry nursing home and Edwardsville Care Center. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville.

Linda was a lover of life. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, genealogy, entertaining in her home, dancing, cooking/baking, camping, hiking, exercise and spending time with family. She faced her battle with Frontotemporal Dementia with amazing strength and grace and was an inspiration to all of us who loved her so very much. Her radiant smile was her trademark and will be missed by everyone.

The family would like to thank all of Linda's amazing family of friends who stood by both she and Cindy during this difficult journey including the caregivers from Visiting Angels, BJC Hospice, (particularly Michelle Winchester) and the staff at Heritage Health, Staunton, Illinois for their loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to AFTD, Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, Pennsylvania 19087 or Edwardsville Neighbors, PO Box 312, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Additional condolences may be sent at www.herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Linda will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

A funeral will be held immediately following the visitation, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Glen Carbon.