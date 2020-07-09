Linda Hoover

COLORADO — Linda Joyce Hoover ("The Hoov") passed away on June 23 at her home in Larkspur, Colorado after a long illness. She was lovingly cared for by her husband of 29 years, Richard Smoski.

Linda was born in Fowler Colorado in 1939, the daughter of Rachel and Marshall Boone Barnard and sister of Peggy Barnard Leffler (deceased) . A graduate of Fowler High School, Linda attended Colorado Teachers College before beginning a long, successful career with McDonnell Douglas, first in Long Beach, California, then St. Louis, Missouri. Linda retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing in 1996, and again in 2002 as a contractor. Linda was one of only 9 people in 1989 to receive the MDMSC President's Award.

Linda and Rich were married in 1990 and loved their lives together, cruising, playing bridge and enjoying their cat Max. Linda also loved gardening and was known wherever she lived for her hundreds of beautiful pots, plants and flowers. Linda made the world a better place in so many ways. Her ready smile, her fun laugh, her loving personality. Linda was always ready with a hug and even in her final days found ways to show love to family and friends.

Linda is survived by her two sons Chad Hoover (Lisa), Edwardsville, Illinois; Lon Hoover (Ann),

Webster Groves, Missouri; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Violet Sachen Hoover (Jason Brown); Adrienne Brusca, Janey Hoover, Marshall Hoover, Brennan Wilson and Jacob Brusca.

As Linda's primary caregiver, Rich would like to thank his Mohawk Strong neighbors for their love and support as well as Myra, Cheryl and especially Grace.

A celebration of Linda's life will be planned in both the St. Louis area and Larkspur, Co. Contributions may be made to the Castle Rock Senior Activity Center, 2323 Woodlands Blvd., Castle Rock, Co 80104 or online at www.castlerockseniorcenter.org . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety/location/denver-cremation.