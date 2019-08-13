Lisa R. Matlock

Lisa R. Matlock, 49, of Breeze, IL, born July 17, 1970, in Alton, IL, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home.

Lisa attended the Baptist Church and was a member of the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. She loved her family and enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas C. and Darlene (nee Matlock) Matlock; her brother Troy, Matlock.

Surviving are her children, Dallas (Haley Davidson) Bertrand of Edwardsville, IL and Rosalyn Bertrand of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Libby Bertrand, Asher Davidson and Lily Bertrand. Dear Friend to many.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL.

Memorials services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Richeson Funeral home, Troy, Il with Rev. Charles West officiating. Interment will be private.