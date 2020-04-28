MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Lisa Ann Smith, 60, of Maryland Heights, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in her home.

Lisa was born Aug. 13, 1959, in Vandalia, Illinois, to Jesse L. Smith and Donna Lea (Hamilton) Smith. Both deceased. She married Jerrold R. Cobetto on May 22, 1987. They later divorced. Then to Laurie A. Chrisco on Oct. 25, 2003, in St. Louis, Missouri. She survives.

Lisa worked in retail at St. Ann. Music in St. Ann, Missouri, from 1987 to 1993. Then as a home daycare provider from 1993 to 2003 before she became an administrator for CDCA (Child Daycare Association) from 2003 to 2019.

After her retirement from CDCA she taught music privately, teaching flute and piano.

She is survived by two daughters, Jesi L. (Cobetto) White and her husband Jared White of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Jami A. (Cobetto) Bogowith and her husband Matthew Bogowith of Troy, Illinois; one grandson, Easton White of Edwardsville; a sister, Sherry S. (Smith) Stanford and her husband Carl Stanford of Newman, Illinois; two 2 step-sons; as well as many cousins.

Lisa had a deep love for animals as well as the arts, specifically music.

There will be no visitation. As per the deceased's wishes, she was cremated.

Collier's Funeral Home, St. Ann, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.

