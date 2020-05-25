Lloyd Schwarz
EDWARDSVILLE — Lloyd Edgar Schwarz, 93, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Lloyd was born on Oct. 15, 1926, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar Felix and Zelia Edna (Brooks) Schwarz. Lloyd married Lois (Bruch) Schwarz on Dec. 28, 1947, in Mt. Olive, Illinois. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2014.

Lloyd is survived by one son, Eric L. Schwarz and his wife Linda J. Becher, of St. Louis, Missouri; one daughter, Carla Duncan and her husband Gary Brandenburger, of St. Louis; and one step-grandson, Ben Duncan and his wife Megan (McCullough) Duncan.

Besides his parents and wife; Lloyd was preceded in death by a sister, Iva Lee Beswick; and a brother-in-law Vernon Bruch.

Lloyd sold life insurance for many years for both John Hancock and Union Central. He also managed the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce. Lloyd was the past president of the Edwardsville Lions Club and Mundis Cemetery. He was also an elder and chairman of the board of the First Christian Church in Edwardsville. Playing bridge was a passion of his which he and his late wife enjoyed at the Main Street Community Center as well as with many friends. He was still active in the Genl George Rogers Clark SAR chapter, of which he was an original member. Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II.

A private graveside service will be held at Mundis Cemetery in Marine, with Rev. Doug Job presiding. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Edwardsville. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 25, 2020.
