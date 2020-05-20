EDWARDSVILLE — Lois K. Elmore, age 83, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence in rural Edwardsville, Illinois. She was born on July 25, 1936, in St. Louis County, Missouri, the daughter of William and Margaret (nee Siebum) Reeser.



On April 7, 1973, she married Donald D. Elmore who passed away Dec. 8, 2009.



Lois lived on a farm, south of Hamel, Illinois. She loved country living, raising animals, especially Pot Bellied Pigs, and cared for rescued animals.



Survivors include her daughters, Venus K. (Dave) Chapman, Staunton, Illinois, Kathleen K. (Steve) Widner, Edwardsville, Marybeth (Steve) Rhodes, Mascoutah, Illinois, and Tina A. (Al) Albers, Mascoutah; sons, Mark A. (Mary Kay) Elmore, Mascoutah and Matthew G. (Yueh Wo) Elmore, Fairview Heights, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William Reeser and Margaret Reeser, nee Siebum; husband, Donald D. Elmore; also, serveral brothers and sisters.



Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, Illinois.



The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.



