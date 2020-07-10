EDWARDSVILLE — Lois R. Kruckeberg, age 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, at 3:40 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Lois was born in Wood River, Illinois, on May 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Albert & Kathryn (Stanger) Schmidt.

On Jan. 27, 1957, Lois married Donald "Don" Kruckeberg at Eden Church in Edwardsville.

Besides her husband of 63 years; Lois is also survived by one daughter, Denise Reeder & husband Mark, of Edwardsville; two sons, Craig Kruckeberg & wife Ann and Curt Kruckeberg & wife Carolyn, all of of Edwardsville; and four grandchildren, Bria Keffer & husband Chad, Marissa Dinnius & husband Casey, Nicholas Kruckeberg, and Kiley Reeder; two step-grandchildren, Josh Reeder & wife Annie, and Robbie Reeder; and three great-grandchildren, Beau & Ellie Dinnius, and Isaac Reeder.

Besides her parents; Lois was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Schmidt.

Lois retired from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Credit Union. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 13, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Eden Church in Edwardsville with Rev. John Roberts and Pastor Kent Schuette presiding.

Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed on weberfuneralhome.com.