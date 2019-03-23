Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ladd.

Lois Ann (Buchta) Ladd

EDWARDSVILLE — Lois Ann (Buchta) Ladd, 68, of Edwardsville, Illinois died tragically Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home.

Lois was a licensed Chiropractic Physician in Edwardsville. She was born Jan. 15, 1951 in Granite City, Illinois the daughter of the late Chester & Carol (Staaf) Buchta. Lois married Michael D. Ladd on April 20, 1976, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Michael also died tragically on March 18, 2019.

Lois is survived by three brothers, Jay (Helen) Buchta, R. Neil Buchta, and Roger Buchta; a sister-in-law, Connie Buchta; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers, C. Allyn and Bruce Buchta; and a sister-in-law, Anne Buchta

Lois was a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and the Logan Chiropractic College. She was an active member of the Edwardsville Rotary Club where she received a Paul Harris Fellowship. In her early years she participated in 4H, theater at Edwardsville High School and SIUE and worked at the Mississippi River Festival. Lois belonged to the Madco Dance Club in St. Louis. She was an active member of the Gamma Sigma Sigma Sorority and Zonta International. Lois was known to live her life to the fullest, celebrate big, and was always on to the next adventure, welcoming anyone who would join her.

A memorial visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Boniface with The Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Lois was cremated and an interment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the ICA Council on Chiropractic Pediatrics, PBS Channel 9, or the St. Boniface Capital Campaign. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.