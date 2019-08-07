Mandrell

Lois Celeste (Cox) Mandrell, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Lois was born on May 5, 1954, in Highland, IL. to John S. & Mildred A. (Luber) Cox. A memorial service was held July 30 at The Bridge Church in Alton.

Lois was a 1972 graduate from Edwardsville High School and a graduate from SIU-E. She was a source of light and joy to everyone that knew her. She was known for her steadfast and generous spirit, gentle joy and devoted faith.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Virginia I. Ragland. She is survived by her sisters Donna M. (Tom) Farmer, Gail A. (Rick) Parker, Linda J. (Jim) Molenda, Monica R. (Jesse Ocumpaugh) Cox, her brothers Michael J. (Verlyn) Cox, Tim R. (Bob Brown) Cox, her sons Mark C. Massa and Ryan D. Mandrell, her grandchildren Matteo R. & Emmelyn G. Massa, and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.