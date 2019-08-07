Lois Mandrell (1954 - 2019)
  • "Everyone with Great Rivers Habitat Alliance will deeply..."
    - David Stokes
  • "Ryan and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Lois was a..."
    - Patty Meado
  • "So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family."
    - Ed & Mary DeUel
  • "Mar, Ryan and family - We am so sorry for your loss. Your..."
    - SARAH HARDING
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The Bridge Church
504 E. 12th St
Alton, IL
View Map
Lois Celeste (Cox) Mandrell, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Lois was born on May 5, 1954, in Highland, IL. to John S. & Mildred A. (Luber) Cox. A memorial service was held July 30 at The Bridge Church in Alton.



Lois was a 1972 graduate from Edwardsville High School and a graduate from SIU-E. She was a source of light and joy to everyone that knew her. She was known for her steadfast and generous spirit, gentle joy and devoted faith.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Virginia I. Ragland. She is survived by her sisters Donna M. (Tom) Farmer, Gail A. (Rick) Parker, Linda J. (Jim) Molenda, Monica R. (Jesse Ocumpaugh) Cox, her brothers Michael J. (Verlyn) Cox, Tim R. (Bob Brown) Cox, her sons Mark C. Massa and Ryan D. Mandrell, her grandchildren Matteo R. & Emmelyn G. Massa, and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Aug. 7, 2019
