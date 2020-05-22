EDWARDSVILLE — Lorene Bradshaw, age 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Christian Hospital NE in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born Oct. 8, 1939, in Nettleton, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Robert and Coralee (Jerrnigan) Goree. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Fleming Bradshaw, Jr. whom she married on April 15, 1961, in Alton, Illinois.
Lorene is also survived by one son, Mark Bradshaw of Edwardsville; three daughters, Sheila Gilchrise and husband Ronald of Alton, Illinois, Laura Hardimon of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Elaina Bradshaw of Edwardsville; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two brothers, Timothy Goree of Alton, and Larry Goree of California; and her sister, Cynthia Hamilton of Alton.
She was a longtime member of the Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church in Edwardsville. There will be no visitation or service at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was cremated according to her wishes.
Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 22, 2020.