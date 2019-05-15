Lorraine W. Highlander

Lorraine W. Highlander, 92 of Saint Jacob, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, Illinois.

She was born on Wednesday, May 19, 1926, in Alhambra, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Olga (nee Uhe) Blom.

On Sunday, June 9, 1946, she married Melvin H. Highlander at Salem Evangelical & Reform Church, Alhambra, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2003.

She was a member of St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob; St. Jacob UCC Women's Guild; Red Hat Ladies, St. Jacob; Madison County Farm Bureau.

She was born of north of Alhambra on the family farm; graduated from Livingston High School. She worked at Montgomery Wards and Busy Bee Bakery, both at Edwardsville, Illinois. Following marriage, she was the "chief farm hand" as a farmer's wife on their farm east of St. Jacob. She drove a school bus for Triad, for over 20 years (St. Jacob Route). She did a lot of cooking, canning and sewing. She enjoyed "fancy" work (knitting and crocheting) and ceramics. She sang with the church choir for many years and delivered Meals On Wheels. She moved to Highland seven years ago.

Survivors include two daughters, Judith K. (Ron) Riter, Big Timber, Montana, and Connie S. (Jim) Bequette, Staunton, Illinois; son Royce L. (Janet) Highlander, Troy, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Mandy (Matt) Wickens, of Winifred, Montana, Jamie (Toby) Naylor, of Belgrade, Montana, Tye (Lori) Riter, of Lake Worth, Florida, Tory (Heather) Riter, of Denver, Colorado, Brian (Beth) Bequette, of Staunton, Illinois, Katie (Reuben) Burnley, of Berwyn, Illinois, Erin (Roger) Taylor, of Troy, Illinois, Matthew Highlander, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 18 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Wickens, Kinzlee Wickens, Wrett Wickens, Presley Naylor, Parker Naylor, Paysen Naylor, Cali Bequette, Mya Bequette, Ellie Bequette, Camden Brunley, Lucas Brunley, Anna Taylor, Brody Riter, Ethan Riter, Brandina Riter, Josiah Riter, Bailey Riter, Cameron Riter; two sisters-in-law, Judy A. Blom (nee Camp), Alhambra, Illinois, Wilma J. Blom (nee Gusewelle), Alhambra; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father Edwin E. Blom; mother Olga Blom, (nee Uhe); husband Melvin H. Highlander; two brothers Delmar E. Blom, Vernon L. Blom; brother-in-law Herbert H. Highlander; sister-in-law Eunice C. Highlander (nee Meyer).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob.

Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Jacob United Church of Christ in St. Jacob, with Rev. Nancy L. Gamache, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice or St. Jacob United Church of Christ.